Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to begin three-day visit to India today, will meet PM Modi on...

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to begin three-day visit to India today, will meet PM Modi on...
Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim will visit India from August 19 to 21 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be his first visit to India as Malaysia's Prime Minister.

On August 20, he will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, visit Raj Ghat to honor Mahatma Gandhi, and hold talks with PM Modi, who will also host a luncheon for him. Anwar Ibrahim will also meet President Droupadi Murmu.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will meet Anwar Ibrahim during his visit. India and Malaysia have strong ties, with their relationship elevated to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015. This visit is expected to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Last year, Indian officials, including Minister of State Shri V Muraleedharan and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, visited Malaysia for discussions on deepening bilateral ties.

