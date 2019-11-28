Malaysia likely to test India's Tejas LCA for its defence acquisition programme

India's indigenous single-engine supersonic fighter, Tejas, is likely to be one of the aircraft which Malaysia is keen to test as part of the defence modernisation programme.

Malaysia will invite bids from international defence majors in early 2020 for the acquisition of up to 36 aircraft for its Royal Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which produces Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), will most probably be one of the bidders.

According to Jane's 360 and Nikkei Asian Review, the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) are keen to evaluate the Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) FA-50 Fighting Eagle, HAL Tejas, Italian Alenia Aermacchi Master Leonardo M-346, the Czech Aero Vodochody L-39NG; China's Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) L-15A/B, the Chine-Pakistan co-developed JF-17, Sweden's Saab Gripen, and Russia's Yakovlev Yak-130.

However, before submitting its bid for the acquisition programme, HAL will need clearance from the Central government.

In March this year, the 15th edition of Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA-2019), which is one of the largest maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region, saw the participation of two IAF Tejas fighter jets. It was the first time that the Indian Air Force took part in LIMA.

Jane's 360 also reported that an RMAF official had on November 14, stated that while the initial request by Malaysia would be for 36 LCAs, the deal will also have the possibility of acquiring 26 more jets later.