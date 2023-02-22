Malayalam actress and anchor Subi Suresh dies at 41

File photo

Popular Malayalam actress and TV anchor Subi Suresh died today (February 22). She was 41. According to reports, Subi Suresh was suffering from liver ailments and was undergoing treatment in Kochi.

Subi Suresh was a known name in Malayalam entertainment industry and she was one among those women who excelled in comedy on both big and mini-screens. Subi Suresh had also worked in several movies as a comedian and a character artist.

Subi Suresh became very popular in 1993 after the hit comedy show Cinemala was aired. She played a variety of characters in the show and after gaining popularity from Cinemala, Subi started acting in films.

Subi was last seen in Kutty Pattalam, which was show for kids. Subi had also worked in films, including Grihanathan, Thaksara Lahala, Elsamma Enna Aankutty, Drama, Kaaryasthan.