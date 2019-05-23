Headlines

Malappuram Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: IUML's PK Kunhalikutty claims victory, retains late E Ahamed's seat

CPI(M) VP Sanu, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) PK Kunhalikutty (a Congress ally in the state) and BJP's Unnikrishnan Master were the key candidates in the fray in 2019 election.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 01:56 PM IST

Malappuram Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: PK Kunhalikutty of the IUML, which is a Congress ally, won a dominating victory over CPM's VP Sanu, with a margin of 260153 votes. The IUML has retained the seat, which was held by its late leader E Ahamed.

Kunhalikutty secured 57.01% of the votes in this party stronghold, while the CPM candidate secured 31.87%.

The constituency voted on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M) VP Sanu, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) PK Kunhalikutty (a Congress ally in the state) and BJP's Unnikrishnan Master were the key candidates in the fray in 2019 election. 

Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency profile

Primarily considered as a bastion of Muslim League, CPI(M) candidate VP Sanu, who is a young comrade is gearing up for the contest. 

For Sanu's support, young student leaders are busy campaigning across the state in the IUML bastion. 

VP Sanu is the national president of Student Federation of India (SFI) and district committee member of Communist Party of India (Marxist). 

VP Sanu along with his young student supporters are banking upon every possibility to mark a major victory in the Malluppuram constituency. The candidate is eyeing almost 1.46 lakh new voters. 

Out of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress is contesting on 16 seats and has alloted 4 to its alliance partners.

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP is contesting on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

CPI(M): VP Sanu 
IUML: PK Kunhalikutty
BJP: Unnikrishnan Master

Malappuram Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: E Ahamed of the IUML received 437723 votes and defeated PK Sainaba of the CPM who got 242984 votes. 

2009: E Ahamed of the IUML secured 427940 votes. He defeated TK Hamza of the CPI(M) who got only 312343 votes. 

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.

