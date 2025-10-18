Malabar Gold and Diamonds is facing backlash on social media due to links with THIS Pakistani influencer, netizens says, 'boycott...'

The calls for boycott of a Kerala-based jewellery giant Malabar Gold and Diamonds' are trending on social media, amid the Dhanteras festival, the day considered auspicious for buying gold and silver. But why #BoycottMalabar is trending?

The calls for boycott of a Kerala-based jewellery giant Malabar Gold and Diamonds' are trending on social media, amid the Dhanteras festival, the day considered auspicious for buying gold and silver. But why are netizens boycotting this brand? Well, it has a Pakistan connection. Malabar Gold and Diamonds is facing backlash again on Dhanteras, over its past association with London-based Pakistani influencer Alisha Khalid. She was among the Pakistani influencers who mocked India and its operation Sindoor.

Here's what happened

In September 2025, social media users called out Malabar Gold and Diamonds, for 'sympathising' with Pakistan, after they invited Pakistani origin influencer Alisha Khalid in the inauguration of their Birmingham showroom in London. One X user, name Vijay Patel posted, that 'Malabar Gold UK is collaborating wit Pakistani influencer who don't care for Indian followers and calling Operation Sindoor a cowardly act. This is not acceptable. MP Ahammed from Kerala is the owner of the Malabar Group of companies.'

Alisha Khalid posted many 'anti-India' posts on her Instagram after India strike nine terrorist bases in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, under Operation Sindoor. She even said that 'I don't care about followers, i care about my country', flaunting that most of her followers were Indian. She called India's attack as "Hypocrisy".

Malabar restricts X accounts

Malabar Gold & Diamonds approached the Bombay High court seeking action against him and other 'defamatory' post about them. The company submitted 440 URLs, requesting for their removal from social media. Following this Vijay Patel's account was Withheld, as a bench led by Justice Sandeep Marne granted an ad-interim injunction. The bench directed social media platforms including Meta, X and Google to delete the objectionable content and prevent further defamatory posts linking the brand to Pakistan.

As per their justification, they said, Alisha Khaled was hired through a third-party UK agency, JAB studios, to promote the opening of its Birmingham showroom earlier this year. They clarified that their collaboration was before she made remarks on Operation Sindoor.

Malabar said, 'Her services were discontinued once the issue came to light. They added that 'mere utilisation of a UK-based influencer’s services cannot be a reason for spreading defamatory content.' They also blacklisted the JAB studios as per sources.

However, there are more instances, when Malabar and Gold and Diamond have been called out for their Pakistan link. Earlier they posted a poster promoting their 'Pakistan Independence Day quiz'.

Calls for Boycott amid Dhanteras

People on social media has not forgotten the September controversy and are again calling for a boycott of Malabar Gold and Diamonds. Amid Dhanteras, which is the busiest day when gold and silver sales sees major hike, netizens are now protesting with slogans like 'Boycott Malabar Gold and stop funding Pakistan.'

One user said, 'Boycott Malabar gold & diamonds I support Indian Army not this anti national brand.' Another said, 'On Dhanteras, don’t buy jewellery from brands that don’t respect Indian traditions.'

About Malabar

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was founded by Kerala-based billionaire M. Ahammed. It is one of the world’s largest jewellery retailers. It operates in more than 14 countries, including India, the UAE, the UK, and the USA. The company reported an annual revenue of $7.5 billion in 2025.