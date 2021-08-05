Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam: All you need to know about doorstep healthcare scheme launched by CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu

Headlines

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

27 women MPs participated in Women's Reservation Bill debate in Lok Sabha, all supported

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

7 Natural ingredients for Korean glass skin

Batters with most centuries in ODI World Cup history

7 Symptoms of liver problems

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

HomeIndia

India

Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam: All you need to know about doorstep healthcare scheme launched by CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu

The scheme will screen those above 45 years of age and others with infirmities through door-to-door check-ups.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2021, 10:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Thursday, launched the DMK government's flagship scheme, 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam', which is aimed to take healthcare to the doorsteps of the people, at Samanapalli village in Krishnagiri district. The scheme was DMK's major promise to the people of the state during the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Launching the scheme, CM Stalin said that it would change the mode of preliminary healthcare delivery by taking it to the doorsteps of the people. The CM declared the scheme open in seven other districts along with Krishnagiri, in the presence of state Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

The scheme will screen those above 45 years of age and others with infirmities through door-to-door check-ups. 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' will also detect non-communicable diseases that may lead to sudden mortalities and impact people's quality of life.

Stalin said that women public health workers, women health volunteers(WHV), physiotherapists, and nurses will provide healthcare at the doorsteps of the people.

The scheme was simultaneously launched in Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Salem districts with a cumulative allocation of Rs 258 crore and targeted coverage of 1 crore people from 30 lakh families.

Health Minister Subramanian told IANS, "This is a major scheme of the DMK government and Chief Minister Stalin. As many as 1,264 health workers, 50 physiotherapists, and 50 nurses have been appointed to implement the scheme in seven districts."

The minister also said that by the end of this year, the government is planning to implement the scheme across the state and an estimated 25,000 healthcare workers would be inducted for the purpose.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp may finally roll out an app for Apple iPad users, currently under testing

ISRO's Aditya L1 commences solar wind study, collects data from energy particles

WWE star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's net worth, top films, diet, workout regime

Hardeep Nijjar death: What is Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance, which backed Canada's allegations against India?

PM Modi invites US President Joe Biden to be chief guest at upcoming Republic Day celebrations

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE