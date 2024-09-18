Twitter
'Making them work...': Mother of 26-year-old EY employee who died of 'work stress'

Anna's mother further criticized the work culture at EY that glorifies overwork, urging the company to treat this tragic loss as a wake-up call.

Shweta Singh

Sep 18, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

'Making them work...': Mother of 26-year-old EY employee who died of 'work stress'
The tragic death of 26-year-old chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil from EY in Pune has once again raised concerns about the lack of work-life balance in corporate culture. Anna, originally from Kerala, passed away due to what her mother alleges was stress and overwork at the office.

In a heartfelt letter, her mother condemned the intense workload placed on young employees, stating, “... Burdening newcomers with such backbreaking work, making them work day and night, even on Sundays, has no justification whatsoever.” She emphasized that this is a "systemic issue" that goes beyond individual managers, highlighting how relentless demands and pressure to meet unrealistic expectations cost her daughter her life.

Anna's mother further criticized the work culture at EY that glorifies overwork, urging the company to treat this tragic loss as a wake-up call.

Reactions from X (formerly Twitter) poured in, with many users echoing her concerns. One user wrote, “Very sad affairs that were not expected by anyone.”

 

 

Another added, “A bright young CA loses her life due to toxic work culture and overload.”

 

Another wrote, ''no one from EY even attended her funeral.''

 

The outpouring of support and anger highlights the growing concern over the unsustainable work demands faced by many.

