‘Make me Karnataka CM or…’, Shivakumar tells Congress president Kharge: Reports

Make me Karnataka CM, Shivakumar tells Congress president Kharge

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, who is currently engaged in an intense tussle with veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah for the CM’s post, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (May 16). The meeting took place at Kharge’s residence in Delhi and it is learnt that during the meeting Shivakumar told Kharge that he is interested in becoming the next CM of Karnataka. Sources said that Shivakumar also told Kharge that he has played an important role in helping the Congress secure massive win in recently concluded Assembly elections.

Sources claimed that during the meeting with Kharge, Shivakumar told the Congress chief that the party had already made Siddaramaiah CM in the past and he should now be given the coveted post. According to reports, Shivakumar told Kharge that if the party is unwilling to make him the CM then he would work only as an MLA.

Congress sources said that Kharge will take a final call on the name of the next Karnataka CM after discussions with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the three observers appointed by the Congress to look after th situation in Karnataka have submitted their reports to Congress president Kharge.

The Congress succeeded in winning 135 seats in Karnataka whereas the BJP got only 66 seats. The JD(S), which was billed by many to emerge as the kingmaker after the counting, ended at just 19 seats.