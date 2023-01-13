Makar Sankranti 2023: Know date, do's and don'ts to follow for International Kite Festival 2023 Gujarat

File Photo

The International Kite Festival that began on January 8 in Ahmedabad will go on till tomorrow - January 14. A total of 68 countries are participating in this event including Australia, Canada, France, Russia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Egypt, Colombia, Denmark, New Zealand, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, Belgium, Bahrain, Iraq, and Malaysia, among others.

Today, we will list out some do's and don'ts to follow for the Kite Festival 2023 in Gujarat.

Kite Festival 2023 Gujarat: Do's

During Makar Sankranti, bird rescue centres/camps are set up to treat the birds who get injured during kite flying. People need to be aware of the contact details of these rescue centres, and veterinary doctors. Participating people should avoid bird injuries during kite flying.

Use only 'manja' approved by the government.

Strictly adhere to local air safety regulations.

Wear gloves when flying large kites.

Kite Festival 2023 Gujarat: Dont's

Don’t fly kites near power lines.

Don't try to get the kite down by yourself

Kite strings or kites might become conductors of electricity. Some power lines carry high voltage. Be careful.

Don't fly a kite during an approaching storm or rain. A wet line will also conduct electricity.

Avoid kite flying in air traffic patterns close to airports

Don't use blades or sharp objects on a kite or line.

Don't throw heavy objects at an entangled kite.

Don’t use chines manja.