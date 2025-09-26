Major win for JSW Steel, Supreme Court clears way for Rs 20000 crore Bhushan Steel acquisition deal

The Supreme Court has given the green light to JSW Steel's Rs 19,700 crore takeover of bankrupt Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL). This decision reverses the court's earlier ruling that had directed BPSL's liquidation, putting nearly Rs 34,000 crore of bank debt at risk.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has reversed its order on India's longest-running insolvency battles. The top court gave a go-ahead to JSW Steel Ltd to acquire Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL)in a Rs 20,000 crore deal.



Supreme Court reverses its order in the JSW Steel case

Earlier, the apex court had rejected JSW Steel’s acquisition plan and ordered the liquidation of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd. (BPSL). Now, JSW Steel will proceed with the acquisition of a deal that was initially approved by lenders and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2019.

Chandra Sharma and K. Vinod Chandran upheld earlier approvals by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), noting JSW Steel has made BPSL profitable. The court acknowledged the Rs 19,700-crore resolution plan, saying the company had abided by all the parameters required as a successful resolution applicant under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The bench had reserved its order on 11 August after rehearing JSW Steel’s review plea.

“We do not find any merit in the appeals. They are, therefore, dismissed,” the top court said and quashed the objections raised by the ex-promoters and certain creditors of BPSL, according to LiveLaw.

A review plea was sought by JSW Steel, one of India’s largest steelmakers, to retain control of BPSL, which it acquired in 2021 under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. The insolvency law allows new owners to take over high-debt companies to ensure repayment to lenders. Earlier in May, the top court declared the entire resolution plan “illegal,” affecting a nearly 6% drop in JSW Steel’s share price.



Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) was one of the 12 large defaulters identified by the Reserve Bank of India in 2017, with defaults exceeding Rs 47,000 crore in loans. JSW Steel won the bid to acquire BPSL in 2018 with a Rs 19,700 crore offer, surpassing Tata Steel's bid. This acquisition marked a significant milestone for JSW Steel, expanding its production capacity and presence in the steel industry.