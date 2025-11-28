MAJOR update on Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe shooting, Delhi Police arrests accused linked to gangster Goldy Brar

Big blow to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, faces massive GST penalty of Rs...; company vows to...
INDIA
In a significant development in Kapil Sharma’s cafe shooting case, Delhi Police on Friday arrested Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon, the accused linked to gangster Goldy Brar, a man from the Lawrence Bishnoi network. After the shooting in Canada, the accused flew to India, where Crime Branch officers nabbed him with advanced weapons. According to reports, Sekhon arranged weapons and logistics for the shooters who targeted Kap's Cafe multiple times this year.
Who is Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon?
Bandhu is identified as the mastermind behind the multiple firing incidents at comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's restaurant, Kaps Cafe, in Canada's Surrey. He operates under the main handler of the Goldy Brar Gang and is involved in orchestrating the attacks. A team led by DCP Crime Branch Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in Ludhiana arrested him.
About Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe firing incident
Kapil Sharma’s outlet, Kap’s cafe, which was opened by the comedian in July this year in British Columbia, has been attacked three times. On July 10, several gunshots rang outside Kap's Cafe in Surrey at 1:50 local time, according to the Surrey Police Service. Police said some staff members were present inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. No one was injured in the incident. Within a month, on August 7, a second firing was reported at the same location. Moreover, recently, in October, his cafe was again targeted, although no one was injured. The cafe remained closed for several days after the incident and was opened again.
Kulvir Sidhu, reportedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's operations, claimed responsibility in a viral social media post."Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Today's firing at Caps Cafe, Surrey, was carried out by me, Kulvir Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon. We hold no grudge against the general public. Those who owe us or cheat us will be warned. Bollywood individuals who speak against our religion should also be prepared, bullets can come from anywhere."
(With inputs from ANI)