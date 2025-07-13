Major update on bullet train: Japanese bullet train won't run on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route? New report claims...

This change has come due to a significant rise in the cost of importing Japanese coaches.

India’s much-talked-about Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project will now see a major change. Instead of the originally planned Japanese bullet train, Indian Railways will operate the homegrown Vande Bharat trains on this route. This change has come due to a significant rise in the cost of importing Japanese coaches.

According to a report by Hindustan, the first Vande Bharat trains on this route will run at a top speed of 250 km/h. These trains have been developed using Indian technology and will mark a new era in the country’s high-speed rail network.

Earlier, the government had announced that the Japanese bullet train would run at 320 km/h. However, now two Vande Bharat trains, each having eight coaches, will operate between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Though these trains are capable of reaching 280 km/h, they will be operated at 250 km/h for now.

Work on a key stretch of the corridor — the 50 km long Surat to Bilimora section — is in its final stages. A senior railway official has confirmed that trial runs of the Vande Bharat train on this section will begin by the end of this year. If everything goes as planned, passengers can travel in these semi-high-speed trains by 2027.

According to the report, when India and Japan signed the deal for the high-speed corridor, Japan had set the price of each bullet train coach at Rs 16 crore. But in a surprise move last year, Japan increased the price by over three times — to Rs 50 crore per coach. This meant that a single 16-coach bullet train would cost around Rs 800 crore, making the project extremely expensive.