Major tragedy averted as security forces spot IED on highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

The IED was later defused successfully by the bomb disposal squad in nearby orchards.

Khalid Hussain

Updated: Jun 09, 2020, 10:35 PM IST

A major tragedy was averted when an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered by a road opening party between Tragpora and Ladoora along NH 701A in north Kashmir’s Baramullah district on Tuesday. 

The IED was later defused successfully by the bomb disposal squad in nearby orchards. 

In a joint statement, security forces said, “Early today morning at approx 0650 hrs IED was detected by a joint party of 32 RR and 40 Bn BSF during Road opening. The location of IED was between Tragpora and Ladoora along NH 701A.

Sopore police immediately stopped the movement of all vehicles along the highway, and traffic was diverted to other routes and the whole area where IED was planted was sealed and searches were launched.

“Joint search parties of 32 RR, 40 Bn BSF, 92 Bn CRPF and SOG were immediately rushed in to sanitise the orchards around the IED area. Bomb disposal squad was called on the spot to defuse the explosive," the statement further said.

In the morning, joint road opening party (ROP) party of 32 RR and BSF noticed the IED wrapped in green tape and a timer, packed inside a white gunny bag, in the bushes near the highway. It was confirmed through mine detectors and sniffer dogs that the bag contained explosives, before the bomb disposal squad was called to destroy it. 

“The IED was successfully destroyed by 10 AM. Relentless domination of the area and high alertness level of the Security Forces prevented any untoward incident along the NH," the security forces said. 

SSP Sopore said, “It’s a matter of investigation that what kind of explosive was there and FSL team have collected the samples once the report will come facts will be known.” 

This National Highway Srinagar-Baramullah- Kupwara, which connects Kupwara, the border district of Kashmir, to the rest of the valley often witness the movement of security forces. If the IED was not detected on time, it could have turned into a big tragedy. 

It is the second attempt of terrorists in last two weeks to target security forces. Earlier on May 28, terrorists had planted a car-borne IED in Rajpora area of Pulwama. The attack was foiled and the explosive-laden car and was blasted with at an isolated area. 

