Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Major tragedy averted! Air India, Nepal Airlines aircraft come close to mid-air collision

A potential air disaster was averted through timely intervention by the pilots, authorities informed on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

Major tragedy averted! Air India, Nepal Airlines aircraft come close to mid-air collision
Major tragedy averted! Air India, Nepal Airlines aircraft come close to mid-air collision | Representational Photo

In-aircraft warning systems helped avert a major tragedy after Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft nearly collided mid-air. A potential air disaster was averted through timely intervention by the pilots, authorities informed on Sunday.

Three air traffic controller (ATC) department personnel have been suspended for “carelessness” by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), spokesperson Jagannath Niroula said.

The incident occurred on Friday morning. The Nepal Airlines aircraft, an Airbus A-320, was approaching Kathmandu from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur and flying at an altitude of 15,000 ft. An Air India plane Delhi-Kathmandu flight was also coming in, descending from 19,000 feet at the same location. 

The Nepal Airlines aircraft descended to 7,000 feet after radar showed both aircraft in close proximity. A three member team has been formed by the CAAN to probe the matter. The three ATC officials in charge of the control room at the time have been suspended.

READ | Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Kochi, one injured

(Inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya love life: Women star India all-rounder dated before meeting wife Natasa Stankovic
In pics: Nia Sharma sets the internet on fire with new sultry shoot in white tank top and trousers
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SAIL recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Executive and Non Executive posts, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.