Major tragedy averted! Air India, Nepal Airlines aircraft come close to mid-air collision

In-aircraft warning systems helped avert a major tragedy after Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft nearly collided mid-air. A potential air disaster was averted through timely intervention by the pilots, authorities informed on Sunday.

Three air traffic controller (ATC) department personnel have been suspended for “carelessness” by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), spokesperson Jagannath Niroula said.

The incident occurred on Friday morning. The Nepal Airlines aircraft, an Airbus A-320, was approaching Kathmandu from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur and flying at an altitude of 15,000 ft. An Air India plane Delhi-Kathmandu flight was also coming in, descending from 19,000 feet at the same location.

The Nepal Airlines aircraft descended to 7,000 feet after radar showed both aircraft in close proximity. A three member team has been formed by the CAAN to probe the matter. The three ATC officials in charge of the control room at the time have been suspended.

(Inputs from PTI)