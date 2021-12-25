Major traffic diversions in Ghaziabad ahead of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's roadshow - Check new routes

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Ghaziabad visit scheduled for today, the city traffic police on Friday announced major diversions. Yogi Adityanath will be in the city to take part in the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'. Ghaziabad SSP Pawan Kumar along with other officials monitored the route of the roadshow on Friday.

The traffic diversion plan will be effective from 7am in the Modinagar area. As per Ghaziabad traffic department official, from 7am, vehicular movement on the Mohiuddinpur-Modinagar route will be stopped and instead traffic will be diverted from Mohiuddinpur to Kharkhoda.

The Jan Vishwas Yatra will reach Ghaziabad city around 3 pm from where the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be participating. The area has been divided into two zones and five sectors, Superintendent of Police (City-1) Nipun Agarwal said.

Traffic from Lal Kuan to Ghanta Ghar will be diverted to Loha Mandi and Hapur Chungi from 3 pm. Between Sajan Mod and Ghanta Ghar, there will be no vehicular movement. Also traffic from Holy Child School towards Kalka Garhi will not be allowed. The roadshow prior to entering Ghaziabad city will pass through Muradnagar, Loni.

The roadshow will start from Kalka Garhi Chowk and will further move towards Chaudhary Morh, Ghanta Ghar and further up to Thakurdwara, which is a crossing of Ghaziabad-Hapur Road. The commuters have been advised to avoid the roads.

The diversions will be in place from 3 pm on December 25 till the end of the event. It is estimated that the entire route will be covered in about two to three hours and during this period, vehicles will not be allowed on these roads. The rally will also pass through Ambedkar Road and GT Road, which witness heavy vehicular traffic and are key roads in Ghaziabad.

Traffic coming on GT Road from Mohan Nagar will take Meerut crossing and turn towards Delhi Meerut Road to reach ALT Centre. Vehicles coming this way will not be allowed to go towards Ghanta Ghar. The vehicles from all the connecting roads will not be allowed on Ambedkar Road and GT Road during the roadshow. Both the roads have major markets, commercial centres and residential areas in the vicinity.