Major terror attempt foiled in J-K: Sticky bombs, explosives recovered by police in Kathua ahead of Diwali

Jammu and Kashmir police (Representational image)

The Jammu and Kashmir police were successful in foiling a major terror attempt in the Kathua district on Saturday by Pakistani-sponsored terrorists who had reportedly smuggled explosives into the union territory with the intention of a bomb blast.

The Jammu and Kashmir police were able to seize three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and sticky bombs from the Billawer area of Kathua district on Saturday. According to the police, the recovery was made on the disclosure of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist arrested from Kathua on October 2.

A resident of the Kathua district was arrested by the police after the explosives along with a detonating remote were recovered from his backpack. The resident was a terrorist named Zakir Hussain Bhat and he was a resident of the Malad Billawer area of Kathua.

While speaking to the media, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Kathua, RC Kotwal said, "On interrogation and disclosure of arrested former terrorist Zakir Hussain Bhat, a resident of Malad Billawer, Kathua, the police recovered the high explosive as three Sticky Bombs, three detonators, a remote control, and allied material used for explosive which was packed in a bag and hidden in a hideout in Malad area of Billawer."

The police officer further said that a major tragedy was averted through the recovery of the explosives in Jammu and Kashmir. The Kathua SSP said, “As the festival season is going, the explosive could be used anywhere.”

He said Zakir was arrested on October 2 from the Billawer area and police had also recovered a sticky bomb and Rs 20,000 from his possession. "After hard interrogation police succeeded in the recovery. Pakistan wants to activate the former terrorists to revive the militancy in a peaceful area," said the SSP.

He said further interrogation is going on to get disclosure from arrested terrorists.

Further, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir also conducted multiple raids on Saturday targeting Pakistani masterminds who were planning to conduct terrorist attacks in J&K. materials like mobile phones and incriminating evidence was seized during raids.

(With ANI inputs)

