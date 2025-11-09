Major terror plot foiled: Gujarat ATS arrests 3 suspects linked with ISIS, recovers arms

The force also recovered arms and several rounds of ammunition from them. The suspects have been identified as Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Mohammad Suhel, and Azad, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday said it had arrested three suspects for allegedly planning terrorist attacks across India. The force also recovered arms and several rounds of ammunition from them. The suspects have been identified as Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Mohammad Suhel, and Azad, according to a report by news agency ANI. Officials said they had been conspiring to carry out terror attacks in various parts of the country.

According to the ATS, two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from their possession. "Gujarat ATS arrested Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed s/o Abdul Khadar Jeelani, Mohd Suhel s/o Mohd Suleman, Azad s/o Suleman Saifi, from near Adalaj Toll Plaza. Two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from them. All three were arrested while supplying weapons. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," the Gujarat ATS said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Gujarat ATS had arrested five Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terrorists, including a woman from Bengaluru who was allegedly running an online terror module and had links with Pakistan. The ATS had arrested the 30-year-old woman, Sama Parveen, for her alleged links with the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda. According to Gujarat ATS Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sunil Joshi, the woman was apprehended for connection with Al Qaeda. Her arrest followed the earlier detention of three other individuals in the case. On July 23, the ATS had arrested four terrorists with alleged links to AQIS. The arrested accused were identified as Mohd Faiq from Delhi, Mohd Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Sefullah Kureshi from Modasa in Aravalli, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).