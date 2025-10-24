FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Major terror attack in Delhi averted, 2 ISIS operatives suspected to target South Delhi mall during Diwali held

Two ISIS operatives were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell, who were allegedly plotting for a major terror attack in a high-footfall area of the national capital during the Diwali season celebrations, including South Delhi's mall to cause maximum causalities.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 04:16 PM IST

Two ISIS operatives were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell, who were allegedly plotting for a major 'suicide' terror attack in a high-footfall area of the national capital during the Diwali season celebrations, including South Delhi's mall and park, to cause maximum causalities.

Police said that the two accusd were arrested after raids in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. Both identified as Adnan were plotting for an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in crowded area, and were undergoing training.

Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said, ''The arrests have averted a possible terror attack in Delhi. They had conducted recce of several crowded places, including a mall in south Delhi and a park, where they planned to execute the strike.'

Pramod Kushwaha said that accused both identified as Adnan, arrested from South Delhi and other Adnan, arrested from Bhopal, were in contact with a foreign handler suspected to be operating from the Syria-Turkey border. 

What was recovered from the operatives?

Police said that a laptop, several pen drives, incriminating videos, ISIS propaganda material, and a flag were recovered from them. Investigators also seized electronic components and a wristwatch, which were suspected to be used in the process of making an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), as ANI reported. 

They also recovered incriminating material including a video of vow of allegiance for ISIS.  The operation was executed by a team led by Inspector Sunil and Inspector Dhiraj, under the supervision of senior officers of the Special Cell.

Who are the two ISIS operatives arrested?

The first accused, Adnan, was earlier arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in June 2024 for issuing threats on social media to kill the person who ordered a survey. He was reportedly handling online propaganda and media-related work for the terror group. Second Adnan's father is a government employee and was from Bhopal. He was arrested from Sadik Nagar on October 16. Both suspects were using multiple Instagram accounts to circulate extremist content and to stay in touch with their foreign handlers.

