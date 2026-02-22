Major terror attack busted: 8 suspects linked with Pakistan ISI and Bangladesh, arrested

While six suspects - identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid, and Mohammed Ujjal - were arrested from garment manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district, two were arrested from West Bengal and taken to Delhi, sources said.

A major terror attack has been busted after police arrested eight people, suspected of allegedly hatching a conspiracy in India with backing from Pakistan's ISI and Bangladesh-based terror groups. The suspects have been arrested from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Delhi Police bust terror module linked to Pakistan ISI and Bangladeshi extremists

While six suspects - identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid, and Mohammed Ujjal - were arrested from garment manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district, two were arrested from West Bengal and taken to Delhi, sources said.



Delhi police have recovered dozens of mobile phones and SIM cards, and stated that they were posting content on social media in support of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. The suspects were reportedly working in the garment industry by concealing their identities using fake Aadhaar cards. These accused, suspected of aiding terrorists, conducted a recce of several cities. Eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards were recovered during the operation. All accused are being brought to Delhi by train; the investigation is ongoing.

According to Police sources, all these accused were in touch with each other through Social Media. Out of 8, a group of four came to Delhi and posted 'Free Kashmir' and other incriminating posters at a metro Station during the AI Summit and went back to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Further questioning will establish their Links with Bangladeshi Tanzeem.

Terror threat near Red Fort

Earlier, an intelligence alert was issued in the national capital following inputs warning of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort, with sources stating that terrorists may target a temple in the Chandni Chowk area. According to intelligence sources, key religious places, including areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, remain on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).Inputs suggest that the group may be plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack and that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be a potential target.

Sources further indicated that the outfit is allegedly seeking to avenge a February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, and may be planning a major strike in India."Blast alert in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. Terrorists may target a temple in Chandni Chowk. Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting an IED attack. They are planning a major terrorist attack in India to avenge the February 6th mosque blast in Islamabad, Pakistan. Major temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba," Intelligence sources said. Sources further stated that prominent temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba, indicating that prominent religious places remain on the group's radar.

(With inputs from ANI)