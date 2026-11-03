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Major setback for Sonam Wangchuk's school in Ladakh: Land dispute brings fresh trouble

A fresh trouble has emerged for Sonam Wangchuk's school in Ladakh, with the administration's latest intervention raising new questions about the institute's future.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 02:07 PM IST

Major setback for Sonam Wangchuk's school in Ladakh: Land dispute brings fresh trouble
Sonam Wangchuk's Ladakh school faces fresh trouble. (AI-Generated)
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Sonam Wangchuk-founded school (Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning - HIAL) in Ladakh has landed into a fresh trouble after the local administration issued a notice over its activities and has been asked not to undertake any further activities at Desert Flower School in Phyang until the matter is decided by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

As per the notice, the administration said that classes and other activities were being started at Desert Flower School without obtaining proper consent and clearances from the concerned authorities. The order from the Ladakh administration came amid an ongoing dispute over the land associated with the institute.

Why has Ladakh administration issued notice to HIAL?

The notice was issued by the Tehsildar's office in Leh on Sunday, November 1, and addressed to Gitanjali J Angmo, who is HIAL's co-founder CEO and wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

''In view of the matter being under consideration before the Honourable Court, you are hereby advised not to undertake any action whatsoever in furtherance of the functioning or commencement of activities, until the matter is finally decided by the Honourable Court or until further directions are issued, as the case may be,'' the notice stated.

Notably, Angmo approached the Deputy Commissioner of Leh seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the proposed members of the school's managing committee under the HIAL ecosystem in September 2026. However, the administration claims that the school had started its classes and other activities without the required approvals.

What has Sonam Wangchuk said about the land allotment?

Earlier, the climate activist blamed the administration for delays and failure to complete the land lease process. Last month, Wangchuk said that he had made five written appeals, visited the office 15 times, and made 30 phone calls to officials seeking execution of the deed.

Meanwhile, the latest notice by the Ladakh administration has directed Angmo to maintain status quo in the matter and ensure that no action was taken that could prejudice the case pending before the High Court.

(With inputs from ANI)

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