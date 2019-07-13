Major Setback for Mamata? 107 TMC, Congress, CPM MLAs to join BJP, claims Mukul Roy

In what could become the next major development in Bengal, BJP leader Mukul Roy has said that 107 MLAs from CPM, Congress and TMC will be joining the party. Roy on Saturday said that they have a list prepared and are in contact with the MLAs.

"107 West Bengal MLAs from CPM, Congress and TMC will join BJP. We have their list prepared and they are in contact with us," said Mukul Roy.

After 2019 Lok Sabha results, BJP won big in Mamata's Bengal, grabbing 18 Parliamentary seats and reducing TMC's tally. Ever since the election results, the erosion of workers from BJP's rival parties including Congress, CPM and TMC have been a continuous development and if more MLAs join will the BJP, then it is going to be a major set back for Mamata Banerjee.

Both TMC and BJP indulged in various post-poll incidents of violence in the state which led to the loss of lives of leaders, workers of both the parties.

Boosted after Lok Sabha results, the BJP is slowly making its footsteps in the state eyeing a victory in 2021 assembly elections in the state. And now with Mukul Roy announcing that 107 MLAs will be joining the BJP appears to be another big development if at all it happens.

Earlier, addressing party workers on Saturday, a senior TMC leader said at the meeting that Chief Minister Banerjee exuded confidence that her party will bounce back in the 2021 Assembly polls and asked workers to prepare for it and bring old-timers back to the party fold.

"Our party supremo has asked all MLAs to be more humble and reach out to the masses. She has also asked us that if needed the MLAs should apologise for their mistakes committed in the past," a TMC MLA said.

Another senior party leader said, "We have been told to submit a list of four names per booth who will look after booth level organisation, IT cell and reach out to the masses with the welfare schemes of the state government."

According to TMC sources, Banerjee admonished some of the senior MLAs for making statements which did not go down well with the people during the Lok Sabha polls.