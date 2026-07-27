Major setback for CM Vijay as Madras HC cancels jobs granted to Karur stampede victims' families

Madras High Court cancelled the Tamil Nadu government's order giving compassionate jobs to families of those killed in the 2025 Karur stampede, citing constitutional violations. Here's what happened.

In a major setback to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, the Madras High Court cancelled the government orders for Karur stampede victim families. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday struck down Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government's Government Orders (GO) granting compassionate appointments to the kin of victims of the Karur stampede.

The bench said that it violates Article 14 (Right to Equality) and Article 16 (Equality of Opportunity in Government Employment) of the Constitution. The court noted that it had earlier allowed the Tamil Nadu government to proceed with the appointment ceremony on the condition that the jobs would remain temporary until the case was decided. The Bench also said that courts can provide adequate relief in deserving cases.

Meanwhile, the TVK government is reportedly looking to challenge the verdict before the Supreme Court. During the hearing, the State argued that the appointments were made in accordance with compassionate appointment guidelines, which included eligibility criteria like age and educational qualifications.

On the other hand, the court questioned the wider implications, observing that granting government jobs to Karur stampede victim families will lead to similar demands in other cases of bus accidents and industrial disasters. The court also noted that thousands of candidates are awaiting recruitment through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

What was Karur stampede incident?

41 people, including children, were killed during an election campaign rally of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in Velusamypuram. To catch a glimpse of their favourite star, a crowd far exceeding the permitted limit gathered at the venue, leading to a deadly stampede. Later, police registered a case against senior TVK leaders, alleging failure in crowd management.

On the other hand, TVK blamed the state's administration for inadequate crowd management. The incident led to a widespread political controversy, legal action, and multiple investigations.