Major setback for AAP ahead of Punjab Assembly elections as 3 rebel leaders join BJP: Who are they?

Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the BJP has welcomed three rebel AAP leaders, including former MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

In a major political development in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections next year, rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Kunwar Vijay Pratap, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier, AAP suspended Pathanmajra and Jouramajra for alleged anti-party activities, following which they resigned from the party.

On the other hand, Kunwar Vijay Pratap announced his resignation from the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Monday, November 2, and had been suspended from AAP since June 2025.

Chetan Singh Jouramajra targets AAP government over Punjab's development

After joining the BJP, former AAP leader Chetan Singh Jouramajra addressed the media and said, ''If we want to pull Punjab out of this mire, we need to have the same party governing both at the Center and in the State. Only then can the state truly develop. Over the past nearly five years, revenue has not increased, no major industry has come in, nor has significant money been invested in industrial development. On the contrary, major industrial hubs like Govindgarh and Batala, which were huge industrial centers, have fallen into ruin today because people are running around pleading for their GST refunds, and no GST refund is being processed.''

Punjab BJP president welcomes three AAP leaders, hints at more defections

Reacting to rebel AAP leader joining the saffron party, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said, ''We are very happy today. Our ranks are continuously growing, and people have full faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party. People know that development and progress in Punjab are possible only if the state has a double-engine government. Today, three AAP MLAs have joined the BJP, including a Cabinet Minister from the government. Many more leaders will join the BJP in the coming days.''

AAP announced first list of 40 candidates for 2027 Punjab polls

This development came only a few days after AAP announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections. In the list, CM Bhagwant Mann has been named as a candidate from Dhuri, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, and Minister Sanjeev Arora from Ludhiana West.