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Major security lapse: Gelatin sticks found near PM Modi's event in Bengaluru

A major security lapse have been exposed as an Gelatin sticks, an explosive material, has been found near an event in Bengaluru on Sunday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 10, 2026, 04:20 PM IST

Major security lapse: Gelatin sticks found near PM Modi's event in Bengaluru
Major security lapse: Gelatin sticks found near PM Modi's event in Bengaluru (image source: ANI)
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    A major security lapse have been exposed as an Gelatin sticks, an explosive material, has been found near an event in Bengaluru on Sunday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. A security alert was triggered in Bengaluru on Sunday after two gelatin sticks were found nearly three kilometres away from the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address an event, police said.

    According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Central Range Bengaluru, the gelatin sticks were found near a footpath in the city during the security checks before the arrival of the Prime Minister. An investigation is underway regarding the suspicious incident. Further details are awaited.

    Meanwhile, PM Modi visited Karnataka today to participate in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living in Bengaluru and later travelled to Hyderabad to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore. Addressing the gathering during The Art of Living programme, PM Modi said that India's spiritual values have influenced people across the world, highlighting Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's contribution to raising awareness about India's traditions.

    "Today, people across the world are influenced by India's spiritual values, and inspiration has continued to come from these ancient traditions. Inspired by the same spirit, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar sowed the seed of the Art of Living 45 years ago. Today, it stands before us like a vast banyan tree," he said. "Any campaign succeeds only when the power of society joins it. Therefore, awakening the power of society for every such important mission is extremely essential. I have always believed that society is more powerful than politics and governments. Any government can succeed only when society itself actively participates in nation-building," he added.

    Extending birthday greetings to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, PM Modi said, "Today is Gurudev's 70th birthday. When the centenary celebrations take place, I will come again to join them. Today, this divine and grand Dhyan Mandir has been inaugurated. When the resolve is clear, and work is carried out with a spirit of service, every effort brings pleasant results."
    He inaugurated the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, a dedicated meditation hall envisioned as a space for inner peace and holistic well-being.

     

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/IANS/PTI/Reuters)

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