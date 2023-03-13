Major salary hike for Delhi MLAs: Know how much Delhi legislators will earn after 66 percent pay hike

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave her approval for the salary hike of Delhi MLAs, with a whopping pay hike of 66 percent coming their way. The legislators of Delhi have received a massive hike in their salaries and allowances after years.

The pay hike of Delhi MLAs comes after a gap of 12 years, after repeated bills submitted to aid an increase in their basic salaries and allowances. The law and justice department of Delhi issued multiple appeals for the same, after which the pay was hiked by 66 percent.

The proposal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which was also backed by BJP MLAs in the Delhi government, was sent to the President for approval. This is one of the biggest hikes received by the Delhi MLAs in the history of its government.

New salary of Delhi MLAs

The basic pay of Delhi MLAs was hiked from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000, while the constituency allowance has also been increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000. The conveyance allowance of the MLAs has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

Further, Delhi MLAs will now get Rs 10,000 as telephone allowance and Rs 15,000 as secretariat allowance. This means that the overall salary of Delhi MLAs has been hiked to Rs 90,000.

Meanwhile, the overall salary of the ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the chief whip, and the leader of the opposition has been hiked to Rs 1.70 lakh per month from Rs 72,000. This means that the basic pay has been hiked from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000.

