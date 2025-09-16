Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'

Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver sent to 2-day judicial custody, court issues notice on bail plea

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dehradun, 2 people missing; rescue operation underway

India-US trade talks to resume today amid tariff war as Washington’s top negotiator arrives in New Delhi

Raj Kundra grilled for five hours by EOW in Rs 60 crore financial fraud case

Legendary songwriter Bobby Hart, who gave Monkees their biggest hits, passes away

Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours before arrest; his message read, 'I have bad...'

TikTok's US ban to be lifted? Donald Trump drops BIG hint ahead of meeting Xi Jinping; says, 'A deal was...'

US military kills 3 in strike against 'narcoterrorists' from Venezuela in international waters, says Donald Trump

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details

Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key depa

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing

Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver sent to 2-day judicial custody, court issues notice on bail plea

Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur sent to 2-day judicial custody

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeIndia

INDIA

Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details

The move is seen as part of a broader effort to enhance administrative efficiency and ensure better delivery of public services across Madhya Pradesh.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 08:59 AM IST

Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a significant administrative overhaul, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued transfer orders for 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, reassigning them to new roles across various departments and districts. Among the most notable appointments is that of Vishesh Garhpale (2008 batch), who has been posted as Secretary in the Energy Department.

Vandana Vaidya (2009 batch), previously holding multiple roles in tribal development and employment training, has been appointed Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Finance Corporation in Indore. Her earlier responsibilities, including additional charges, will now be redistributed. Gajendra Singh Nagesh (2016 batch) moves from Singrauli to Narsinghpur as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Panchayat, while Guru Prasad (2017 batch) has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the Chief Secretary’s Office, relinquishing his previous roles in IT and cybersecurity.

In urban development, Divyank Singh (2017 batch), formerly CEO of Indore Smart City, has been transferred as Additional Commissioner in the Urban Administration and Development Department in Bhopal. Similarly, Tapasya Parihar (2018 batch) who is chief executive officer of Chhatarpur district panchayat will now take charge as Commissioner of Katni Municipal Corporation. Several officers from the 2019 to 2021 batches have also been reassigned to strategic urban and industrial roles.

Notably, Arth Jain (2021 batch) will now serve as CEO of Indore Smart City and Additional Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation. Anisha Srivastava (2021 batch) has been appointed Executive Director of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation in Gwalior.

The reshuffle also includes changes in district-level leadership, with officers like Shreyans Kumawat, Tanmay Vashisht Sharma, and Dalip Kumar taking up new CEO roles in Ujjain, Bhopal, and Dewas respectively. Anju Arun Kumar, currently CEO of Bhopal Smart City, has been given additional charge as Additional Commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

The move is seen as part of a broader effort to enhance administrative efficiency and ensure better delivery of public services across Madhya Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level 2 ADAS, comes with high-tech built-in apps, its price is Rs...
Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level
Do you feel hungry all the time: Here are 9 reasons why you never feel full
Do you feel hungry all the time: Here are 9 reasons why you never feel full
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaz Badesha to be evicted from Salman Khan's show after physical fight? Details inside
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaz Badesha to be evicted from Salman Khan's s
Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro attacks India again, day before India-US trade deal talks: 'We have to...'
Donald Trump's trade advisor slams India again, day before trade talks
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass ahead of IND vs PAK clash
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Kohli’s MCG knock
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE