Major reshuffle in BJP Bengal unit, Chandra Bose shunted out

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday made some organisational changes in the party's West Bengal unit, shunting out Chandra Bose who had gone against party line on various occasions in the last few month.

Chandra Bose, a grandnephew of Subhas Chandra Bose, was the vice president of the BJP Bengal unit but his name does not appear in the latest list. He has not been given any other post in the organisation.

Instead, MPs Arjun Singh and Subhash Sarkar have promoted and appointed vice president. MP Locket Chatterjee has been appointed general secretary of the party's state unit.

Earlier in January, Dilip Ghosh was re-elected as the president of the Bengal unit.

The BJP now has 12 vice presidents and five general secretaries. Subhash Sarkar, Bishwapriya Raichaudhury, Pratap Banerjee, Rajkamal Pathak, Bapi Mitra, Ritesh Tiwari, Jay Prakash Mazumdar, Arjun Singh, Anindya Banerjee, Dipen Pramanik, Bharati Ghosh and Mafuza Khatoon have been appointed as vice president.

Five general secretaries are: Sayantan Basu, Locket Chatterjee, Jyotirmoy Mahato, Sanjay Singh and Rathindranth Basu.

Agnimitra Paul has been given the charge of Mahila Morcha.