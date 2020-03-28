Major relief measures approved for power sector amidst lockdown over COVID-19

At such an hour of crisis, when the nation is currently under a 21-day lockdown period, the power sector is working 24*7 to ensure that homes and other establishments are properly electrified.

"Around 70% of power generation is from coal-based power plants. In order to maintain the continuity of supply of coal by domestic coal companies and transportation by railways, the ministry is in touch with the Ministries of Railways and Coal," the press release stated.

However, the power sector is badly hit due to the lockdown, as consumers aren't able to pay their dues to the Distribution Companies (Discoms), and therefore the Distribution Companies can't pay the generating and transmission This has affected the liquidity position of the Discoms.

In view of this difficulty, R.K.Singh, the Union Minister of Power has proposed certain relief measures for the power sector: