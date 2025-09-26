Major relief for Delhi residents ahead of Diwali as govt to waive late payment surcharge on...

The scheme will start from some day in the next month and continue up to the end of the current financial year.

The Delhi government will waive water bill late payment surcharges running into over Rs 11,000 crore for domestic consumption and by government establishments starting next month, Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Verma said the proposal to waive the amount was approved in the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) meeting.

When will the waiver scheme start?

The scheme will start from some day in the next month and continue up to the end of the current financial year. However, a 100 per cent waiver will be offered only till January; after that, a customer who has a pending bill will only get a 70 per cent waiver on LPSC, the minister added. According to Verma, of the Rs 16,068 crore due in water bills under the domestic category, Rs 11,069 crore comprises the late payment surcharge, while the rest is the principal amount, which the customers will have to pay.

Interest rate reduced to 2%

The interest rate levied on pending bills has also been reduced to 2 per cent per billing cycle from the earlier amount of 5 per cent per bill. This will continue beyond the deadline of the LPSC scheme, Verma said.

Where to settle the bills?

DJB will be setting up camps across all the residential colonies and clusters of the city, and customers can get their bills settled at the camp in addition to the existing online mode.

Converting illegal water connections to legal

The DJB has also decided to reduce the fee and penalty for converting illegal water connections to legal connections from the current Rs 26,000 to Rs 1,000 in the domestic category, and in the non-domestic category, charges have been brought down to Rs 5000 from Rs 61,000.