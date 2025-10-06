Drugs, ganja, liquor: MAJOR rave party busted near Hyderabad; 22 minors among dozens detained

AIIMS doctor warns after 45-year-old’s migraine was diagnosed as brain tumour, shares key symptoms
INDIA
Police officials reportedly detained 65 people, including nearly two dozen minors, in connection with the crime. The bust was carried out by the Special Operations Team (SOT) after receiving information about the event near Hyderabad. Read on for more details on this.
Police in Telangana on Sunday night conducted a raid in Moinabad, where an illegal rave party was being hosted at a farmhouse. Officials reportedly detained 65 people, including nearly two dozen minors, in connection with the crime. The bust was carried out by the Special Operations Team (SOT) after receiving information about the event near Hyderabad. According to media reports, the event was named "Trap House Party" and had been promoted on social media platforms.
Police said in a statement that underage (below 18 years) attendees were consuming alcohol and narcotics at the party. Two participants, including the event organiser, tested positive for ganja (or cannabis). Police officials also seized several bottles of foreign-made liquor from the event venue. As per initial investigation, entry to the party was priced at Rs 1,600 for singles and Rs 2,800 for couples. Authorities said the organiser, a college student, is suspected of hosting such events in the past as well.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and other applicable laws, while launching a probe to identify the network of promoters and suppliers involved with the event. Officials warned that such events, especially those involving minors and banned substances, would not be tolerated and stringent action would be taken against organisers and drug suppliers.