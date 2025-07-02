Major power outage across India on July 9? 27 lakh power sector employees to go on strike due to...

People across India may be affected by power disruptions next week as lakhs of power sector employees are planning a daylong strike on Wednesday, July 9. The nationwide protest is being planned in response to a decision by the Uttar Pradesh government. Read on to know more.

People across India may be affected by power disruptions next week as lakhs of power sector employees are planning a daylong strike on Wednesday, July 9. The nationwide protest is being planned in response to the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to privatise two of its power distribution (also referred to as discom) companies. The UP government has decided to privatise Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL), which collectively cover 42 of the northern state's 75 districts.

Union head calls for massive strike

Shailendra Dubey, the chairman of the All India Power Engineers' Federation (AIPEF), said in a statement: "On the call of umbrella body National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE), power employees, junior engineers and engineers across the country have held massive demonstrations in protest against the privatisation of the discoms."

An estimated 27 lakh power sector workers are expected to take part in the massive strike, Dubey said, adding that power supply may be hit as a result. "We will not be responsible if power supply is affected," he warned.

Where will protests be held?

According to an official tender dated January 12, the Uttar Pradesh government is looking to privatise two of its four power distribution companies as it struggles with frequent power outages and a lack of sufficient transmission infrastructure. The state government has invited private companies to either form partnerships with or buy the abovementioned two entities. Major cities where the demonstrations on July 9 are expected to be held are Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Vadodara, Rajkot, Guwahati, Shillong, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Jammu, Shimla, Dehradun, Patiala, Jaipur, Kota, Hisar, and Lucknow.