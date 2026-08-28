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Major Mishap Averted: Tyre of Delhi-Bilaspur aircraft with 41 people onboard bursts, details here

Alliance Air flight Delhi to Bilaspur tyre burst while landing Bilaspur Airport Friday, safe evacuation 41 people onboard officials said. 37 passengers 4 crew no injuries casualties. Left side tyre problem touched down around 11 am.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 06:38 PM IST

Major Mishap Averted: Tyre of Delhi-Bilaspur aircraft with 41 people onboard bursts, details here
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An Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Bilaspur suffered a tyre burst while landing at Bilaspur Airport on Friday, prompting the safe evacuation of all 41 people on board, officials said.

The flight was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members, with no injuries or casualties reported.

Left tyre burst at 11 am

According to officials, the aircraft developed a problem with its left-side tyre as it touched down at Bilaspur Airport around 11 am.

Following the incident, airport and airline personnel evacuated all passengers and crew members from the aircraft and moved them from the runway to the terminal building.

Onward flight cancelled

The aircraft remained at the airport following the incident, and the airline subsequently cancelled its scheduled onward flight from Bilaspur.

The exact cause of the tyre failure and further details regarding the aircraft are awaited. The incident also comes as airport authorities and the airline are expected to assess the aircraft before it is cleared for further operations.

IndiGo evacuation in Chandigarh on May 5

On May 5, an emergency evacuation was carried out at Chandigarh Airport after a passenger's power bank caught fire on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh.

The incident occurred after IndiGo flight 6E 108 had landed and was stationary at the airport. The airline said the passenger's personal electronic equipment caught fire, prompting an immediate evacuation as a safety precaution.

All passengers were safely moved to the terminal, while the aircraft underwent necessary checks. Visuals shared by passengers on X showed people evacuating the aircraft on the tarmac

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