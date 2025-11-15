FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Landslide hits stone quarry in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, several workers feared trapped

After the incident, local authorities, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and police teams, reached the spot and launched rescue operations. UP Minister of State Sanjiv Singh Gaur, who was present at the site, called the incident extremely painful.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 10:03 PM IST

Landslide hits stone quarry in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, several workers feared trapped
The incident took place in Billi area under the Obra Police Station limits.
A major landslide occurred in a stone mining zone in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh after a portion of a hill collapsed on Saturday, reports said. The debris crashed into the quarry area, and several workers were feared trapped under it. The incident took place in Billi area under the Obra Police Station limits. A compressor operator and other workers may have been buried underneath the rubble, as per media reports.

After the incident, local authorities including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and police teams, reached the spot and launched rescue operations. UP Minister of State Sanjiv Singh Gaur, who was present at the site, called the incident extremely painful. "This incident is extremely tragic. Today, when we were observing the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, such a big accident occurred due to someone’s negligence — this must be investigated. We stand firmly with the affected families. We will ensure proper compensation for them, and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty after the probe," he reportedly said.

Gaur said that work at the quarry was supposed to be completely shut. "The way work was going on here is shocking because it was understood that operations were suspended. Both the district administration and the crusher association had informed everyone that all mining activities would remain closed on November 15. We were told all work was to halt for three days. So who allowed this work to continue? Because of whose negligence did this accident happen? This is now a matter of investigation." Citing verbal inputs, he said that around 12 workers were present at the site at the time of the incident.

