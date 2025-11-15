Varanasi: SS Rajamouli introduces Rudhra Mahesh Babu, gives glimpses of Lord Rama, Hanuman in tale spun across Yugas, from Africa to Antarctica
India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?
Landslide hits stone quarry in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, several workers feared trapped
Daboo Malik HITS BACK after son Amaal Mallik calls him 'failure' in Bigg Boss 19: 'Kaun jeeta, kaun haara...'
Nowgam Blast: How did explosives seized in Faridabad reach J-K?
Huge blow for India! Shubman Gill stretchered into ambulance, admitted to Kolkata hospital with neck injury
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand calls Malti Chahar 'lesbian', mocks her sexuality with Tanya Mittal, gets brutally trolled: 'Jo khud shaadishuda mardon ko...'
How MS Dhoni helped Ravindra Jadeja navigate his CSK departure before IPL 2026
Delhi Red Fort blast accused used 'dead drop' emails to communicate; What are they?
JD(U) reacts to Rohini Acharya's decision to cut family ties, quit politics: 'Daughter who saved Lalu's life...'
INDIA
After the incident, local authorities, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and police teams, reached the spot and launched rescue operations. UP Minister of State Sanjiv Singh Gaur, who was present at the site, called the incident extremely painful.
A major landslide occurred in a stone mining zone in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh after a portion of a hill collapsed on Saturday, reports said. The debris crashed into the quarry area, and several workers were feared trapped under it. The incident took place in Billi area under the Obra Police Station limits. A compressor operator and other workers may have been buried underneath the rubble, as per media reports.
After the incident, local authorities including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and police teams, reached the spot and launched rescue operations. UP Minister of State Sanjiv Singh Gaur, who was present at the site, called the incident extremely painful. "This incident is extremely tragic. Today, when we were observing the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, such a big accident occurred due to someone’s negligence — this must be investigated. We stand firmly with the affected families. We will ensure proper compensation for them, and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty after the probe," he reportedly said.
Gaur said that work at the quarry was supposed to be completely shut. "The way work was going on here is shocking because it was understood that operations were suspended. Both the district administration and the crusher association had informed everyone that all mining activities would remain closed on November 15. We were told all work was to halt for three days. So who allowed this work to continue? Because of whose negligence did this accident happen? This is now a matter of investigation." Citing verbal inputs, he said that around 12 workers were present at the site at the time of the incident.