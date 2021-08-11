Major landslide hits Himachal's Kinnaur; around 40 feared trapped in debris

In a tragic incident, many people were feared buried in a major landslide on the National Highway 5 in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday.

As per the information, the landslide occurred on the highway near Nigulsari, 61 km from Reckong Peo, the district headquarters of Kinnaur.

A state roadways bus and several vehicles were buried in the landslide.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, which was on its way to Hardwar from Rekong Peo via Shimla and several other vehicles were buried in the landslide. Several reports have claimed that there were around 40 passengers in the bus. However, there was no official confirmation about the number of passengers.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, in a tweet, said that the incident occurred at around 12:45 pm. "A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, a HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited," the tweet read.

A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, a HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ThLYsL2cZK August 11, 2021

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told reporters in Shimla that he directed the Kinnaur administration to speed up relief and rescue operations.

"The exact casualties in the landslide are yet to be ascertained. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) has been summoned for rescuing the people," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also talked to Himachal CM and took stock of the situation. "ITBP Teams are engaged in relief and rescue work with full readiness. It is the priority of ITBP and local administration to save lives and provide prompt treatment to the injured," he tweeted.