Major health scheme for J&K announced; residents to get Rs 5 lakh annual insurance, Golden Cards

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced a major health scheme under which all residents of the union territory will be given health insurance. The scheme will come under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The scheme will provide an annual health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per household on a floating basis, officials said. It will also cover diseases like cancer and kidney disease, as well as coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In addition, all treatments for oncology, cardiology, and nephrology will be covered from Day One.

The treatment of any major illnesses will also be covered during hospitalisation.

Officials said that there will be no restrictions whatsoever on the family strength or age, in this insurance. And all prior health-related services will be covered under this scheme. The scheme will cover the cost of three days before a patient is hospitalised and up to 15 days after hospitalisation. In addition, the patient will also receive the cost of medicines.

There are about 23,000 hospitals across the country where the scheme can be availed. The insurance scheme will be implemented through the Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Limited. The union territory health department will soon launch a registration drive and distribute golden cards (e-cards) to those involved.