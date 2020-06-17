Headlines

Major General-level talks between India, China in Galwan Valley remain inconclusive: Report

Major General-level talks were held between India and China in the Galwan Valley to further defuse the situation after the violent face-off between the troops on June 15-16.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 17, 2020, 10:33 PM IST

The talks between Major Generals of India and China in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh were inconclusive, reports said. 

Citing sources, ANI reported that the talks were concluded late on Wednesday evening but remained inconclusive. 

"Talks between Major Generals of India and China in the Galwan Valley are over. The talks have remained inconclusive as no immediate disengagement or change in the ground has taken place. More talks to take place in the coming days," ANI quoted a source as saying.

Major General-level talks were being held between India and China in the Galwan Valley to further defuse the situation after the violent face-off between the troops on June 15-16.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday conveyed a tough message to his Chinese counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi, saying that events in Galwan were a "pre-mediated and planned action" that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties.

"India wants restoration of old status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) prevailing before May 2020 when the first reports of Chinese incursions started appearing.

In a telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar explained the sequence of events that led to violent face-off in Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). 

The minister conveyed the protest of the Government of India in the strongest terms on the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on 15 June 2020, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. 

"Ground commanders were meeting regularly to implement this consensus throughout the last week. While there was some progress, the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC. While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties," it added. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier today that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh on June 15. 

(With ANI inputs)

