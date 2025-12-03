Major FSDA crackdown in Lucknow: 7 malls raided, Lulu Hypermarket sealed, KFC...

At Lulu Hypermarket, FSDA officials found serious discrepancies in manufacturing dates, and products were allegedly being sold with manipulated expiry dates. The hypermarket also did not possess the mandatory license as per regulatory standards.

In a major operation in Lucknow, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDSA) team has taken strict action against food outlets violating safety norms. In a large-scale raid, 14 FSDA teams inspected 61 locations across seven major malls in the city, uncovering multiple irregularities related to food safety and hygiene. The team sealed Lulu Hypermarket for expiry-date fraud and shut down a KFC outlet over hygiene issues, with 51 outlets found violating norms.



FSDA crackdown in Lucknow: Lulu Hypermarket, KFC and other outlets face strict actions

At Lulu Hypermarket, FSDA officials found serious discrepancies in manufacturing dates, and products were allegedly being sold with manipulated expiry dates. The hypermarket also did not possess the mandatory license as per regulatory standards. Due to these violations, the team sealed Lulu Hypermarket on the spot. An outlet ‘Dabrooo The Chaap’, inside Lulu Mall, was also sealed over failing to produce its license during the raid.

While inspecting Cinepolis Mall, the FSDA team found severe cleanliness issues at the KFC outlet, and hence ordered the outlet to shut down completely until proper sanitation is restored. Besides these, notices were issued to 51 outlets, including Chilli’s, Barbeque Nation, Bikaner Express (Lulu Mall), Subway, Punjab Grill, Royal Café, Wow! Momo (Palassio Mall), Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Burger King, Moti Mahal Deluxe, The Big Grill and Street Foods by Punjab Grill. Out of 61 inspected outlets, 51 had irregularities, while only 10 met all safety standards. The team shut down two outlets, 1 outlet’s operations were suspended, 35 outlets received official notices, and 13 product samples were sent to the lab for testing.



What is FSDA?



The FSDA, the department under the Government of India, ensures the safety and quality of food products and medicines. It is responsible for registration, licensing, and quality monitoring. The department enforces laws like the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and conducts raids, taking action against adulteration and counterfeiting. It also educates the public about food safety and hygiene. The FSDA has six existing food testing labs in Uttar Pradesh, with 12 more under construction to enhance testing capacity.

