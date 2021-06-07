Major fire guts sanitizer factory in Pune, 18 dead

In a major tragedy, at least 18 people were killed in a huge fire that broke out at a sanitiser company in Pune.

The fire erupted at SVS Aqua Technologies Sanitizer Company located in Urvade village of Lavasa Road. It is being reported that 15-20 labourers are trapped in the fire, including women.

3-4 fire brigade vehicles are present on the spot, efforts are on to extinguish the fire.

The fire brigade and police team is conducting rescue operation on the spot. Some more people are being said to be trapped. To rescue the labourers, the wall has been fallen with the JCB machine.

Initial investigation says the reason for the fire is a short circuit.

Fire department officials of PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority) said that fire tenders have been sent to control the fire at SVS Aqua Technologies' plant. Devendra Potphode, Chief Fire Officer, PMRDA said, “According to company officials, 18 bodies have been found so far after the fire broke out. Search is on for other employees. He said that the company produces and exports chemicals.

The Maharashtra government announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased.