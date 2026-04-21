Major fire breaks out in packaging company in Gurugram; WATCH Video

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INDIA
A major fire broke out in a packaging company in Gurugram's Sector 74. At least six fire tenders have rushed to the incident spot and firefighting operations are going on, according to an ANI report.
A major fire broke out in a packaging company in Gurugram's Sector 74. At least six fire tenders have rushed to the incident spot and firefighting operations are going on, according to an ANI report. A video of the incident has emerged.