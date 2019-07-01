Headlines

Major fire breaks out at factory located in Noida Special Economy Zone

Major fire breaks out at factory located in Noida Special Economy Zone

A major fire broke out at a private factory located in the Noida Special Economy Zone (NSEZ) on Monday afternoon, officials said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 02, 2019, 02:17 AM IST

A major fire broke out at a private factory located in the Noida Special Economy Zone (NSEZ) on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Thick, black smoke were seen billowing from the plastic product-manufacturing company.

The blaze was reported at around 3.15 pm, officials said.

Around a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, where the Fire Department personnel were trying to bring the blaze under control.

Police force was also deployed in the commercial hub, an official told PTI.

So far there is no report of any loss of life or any person being trapped in the fire, Station House Officer, Phase 2, Farmood Ali Pundir said.

The fire-fighting operation was underway and further details awaited. 
 

