Major fire breaks at Samsung Service Centre in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg due to short circuit, no injuries reported

It was reported that visuals showed a cloud of smoke rising from amid the raging flames. The local residents have been shifted to safe places.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 16, 2021, 07:10 AM IST

A fire broke out at a Samsung service centre in Mumbai suburb Kanjurmarg East on Monday night. However, no injuries and casualties have been reported so far. As per fire brigade officials, the fire broke out at around 9 pm.

After the incident, eight fire engines and four water tankers were rushed to the spot to put off the blaze. It was reported that visuals showed a cloud of smoke rising against the Mumbai skyline from amid the raging flames.

Prashant Kadam, DCP informed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. 10-12 fire tenders are present along with 4 water tankers that have been sent to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

"We received information around 9 pm that a fire has broken out at Samsung Service Centre in Kanjurmarg East, Mumbai due to a short circuit," Prashant Kadam, DCP for zone 7, told news agency ANI. After the incident, looking at the safety of the local residents residing in the vicinity have been shifted to safe places.

