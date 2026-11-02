A major fire broke out at HPCL's Visakhapatnam refinery after reports of explosion sounds. The blaze was confined to a sulphur pitch tank, with no casualties reported so far.

Major fire at HPCL refinery in Visakhapatnam after explosion sounds: What we know so far (Source:X)

A major fire broke out at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)'s refinery in the Gajuwaka industrial area of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, late on Monday night, triggering panic among residents in nearby neighbourhoods. Thick clouds of black smoke rose into the sky as flames spread within the refinery premises. Residents in surrounding areas were alarmed by the massive blaze and rushed out of their homes.

According to an HPCL employee, sounds resembling explosions were heard in the area before the fire broke out. The employee said the flames spread to nearby areas, while thick smoke engulfed the surrounding locality.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. Authorities have not immediately confirmed whether anyone was injured or the extent of the damage caused by the incident.

Firefighting Operations Underway

Soon after receiving information about the fire, the refinery's internal firefighting teams rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the blaze. Fire engines from different parts of Visakhapatnam were also deployed to assist with the operation.

Firefighters continued their efforts to bring the fire completely under control late on Monday night.

As a precautionary measure, refinery officials suspended the power supply to the affected area and evacuated personnel to safer locations. The move was aimed at protecting workers and preventing further risks while firefighting operations continued.

Police personnel were also deployed around the facility to prevent people from entering the affected premises and to maintain security in the surrounding area.

Residents Alarmed By Thick Smoke

The massive flames and thick smoke rising from the refinery caused concern among people living nearby. Visuals from the site showed a large column of smoke billowing into the night sky.

The incident raised concerns in the surrounding neighbourhoods as emergency teams worked to contain the blaze.

However, further details about the circumstances leading to the fire, the possible impact on refinery operations and the extent of property damage are awaited.

There was no immediate official confirmation of casualties as firefighting efforts continued. Authorities are expected to provide more information as the situation develops.