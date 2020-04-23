Major drug racket busted in Delhi, narcotics worth Rs 3 crore seized; 5 arrested

As the nation continues to remain under lockdown since March 24, certain illegal activities are still going on in Delhi. In this particular case, five individuals were arrested for peddling drugs by the Delhi Police.

Uttam Nagar police station of Dwarka district has arrested five drug suppliers in 3 different cases which include 2 women. A total of 332 grams of Amphetamine drugs worth Rs 3 crore have been recovered from three separate drug busts.

At around 7 am on Thursday morning, the police had received information that there are drug suppliers in 3 different areas in the Om Vihar area of Tham Nagar in Delhi.

In the first case, 94 grams of amphetamine were found from accused Manoj Kumar ina house near Pillar number 701 of Om Vihar. Upon interrogation, he said that he supplied drugs for a woman in the national capital.

In the second drug bust in the same area, another accused Mukesh and a woman were caught near Pillar number 703 of Om Vihar. 43 grams of drugs were recovered from the accused Mukesh and 77 grams were recovered from the woman.

In the third bust, a woman and her partner Ganesh were apprehended near Pillar number 703 with 82 grams and 36 grams of drugs in their possession respectively.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.