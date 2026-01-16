Major conspiracy foiled? Pakistani boat ‘Al-Madina’ intercepted by Indian Coast Guard in Arabian Sea, 9 detained; investigation underway

The Indian Coast Guard intercepted a Pakistani fishing boat near the International Maritime Boundary Line in the Arabian Sea during a night operation. Nine crew members were found on board, and the vessel is being taken to Porbandar for investigation amid heightened maritime security.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has intercepted a Pakistani fishing vessel that entered Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Arabian Sea, underscoring India’s continued focus on maritime vigilance and border security.

According to official information shared by the ICG, the interception took place during a routine patrol operation on January 14. The vessel, identified as AL-MADINA, was detected operating close to the maritime boundary and was subsequently stopped following a coordinated night-time operation.

Attempt to Escape Foiled During Night Operation

Coast Guard officials stated that upon noticing the Indian patrol ship, the Pakistani boat attempted to change course and move back towards Pakistan. However, the swift response by ICG personnel prevented its escape. The boarding operation was carried out under challenging night conditions, reflecting the force’s preparedness to respond to security threats at sea.

During the inspection, nine crew members were found on board the fishing vessel. No immediate details were released regarding the nature of their activities, but authorities confirmed that the vessel had entered Indian waters without authorisation.

Vessel Being Taken to Porbandar for Investigation

Following the interception, the boat was secured and is currently being towed to Porbandar port in Gujarat. Officials said the crew and the vessel will undergo a detailed examination, including a joint interrogation by relevant security and intelligence agencies.

In an official statement, the Coast Guard highlighted that the operation demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding India’s maritime interests through constant surveillance, enforcement of maritime laws, and rapid response to suspicious activity.

Similar Incident Reported in December

This is not the first such incident in recent months. In December, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended 11 Pakistani fishermen after their boat, Al Wali, was found operating illegally inside India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) near Jakhau. The fishermen were taken to Jakhau Port along with their vessel for further investigation.

Officials at the time stated that the vessel had crossed into Indian waters without clearance, raising security concerns in a sensitive maritime zone.

Focus on Maritime Security and Cooperation

The latest interception comes amid India’s intensified focus on maritime security in the Arabian Sea and surrounding regions. Alongside enforcement actions, India is also strengthening international cooperation to ensure stability at sea.

Recently, India and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing maritime collaboration during the 22nd High-Level Meeting of the Indian Coast Guard. The discussions were led by ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani and Japan Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Yoshio Saguchi, emphasising joint efforts in maritime safety and security.

Together, these developments highlight India’s dual approach of strict maritime enforcement and strategic international partnerships to protect its coastal and maritime interests.