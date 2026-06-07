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Major change in Varanasi as Municipal Corporation plans relocation of meat and fish markets to city outskirts

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation on Saturday announced a phased plan to relocate all meat, fish and poultry shops from within city limits to designated areas on the outskirts.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 07, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

Major change in Varanasi as Municipal Corporation plans relocation of meat and fish markets to city outskirts
Meat and fish shops to move out of Varanasi? (AI-Generated)
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The Varanasi Municipal Corporation announced a phased plan to relocate all meat, fish, and poultry shops from the city limits to designated areas on the outskirts. This decision was taken during a general house meeting chaired by Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari at the Town Hall in Maidagin to streamline urban infrastructure and public convenience. To showcase the intention of environmental responsibility and as a symbolic gesture of sustainability, Mayor Tiwari, Municipal Commissioner Nagpal, and other officials arrived at the Town Hall using e-rickshaws. It was because of a 'No Fuel Day' initiative introduced by the Municipal Corporation of the city, which is observed every Saturday, which is in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for energy conservation.

 

Five sites identified on city outskirts for first phase

 

 

Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal outlined the roadmap for the transition, and in the first phase of the plan, five locations have been identified to host these markets, which include Ramnagar, Sujabad, Ganeshpur, Avleshpur, and Shivpur.

 

Meanwhile, Municipal officials said discussions with traders will continue before the relocation plan is put into effect. The shift is likely to be carried out in stages to reduce inconvenience and help businesses move smoothly to the new locations.

 

The plan is a part of long-standing discussions regarding urban sanitation zoning and the challenges faced by traders during religious periods like Shravan.

 

Road projects, fruit market proposal among key civic decisions approved

 

Apart from this, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation took several other important decisions to boost the city's development. The city's Mayor directed the immediate auction of nearly 40,000 cubic meters of soil extracted from the Jal Kal settling tank to boost municipal revenue.

 

Not only this, but strict instructions were also issued to complete construction on six major roads under the Chief Minister Grid Scheme. A proposal to develop a dedicated retail fruit market in Shivpur, which will include 500 shops, was introduced to organise a better landscape of Varanasi.

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