Major Boost for South India: Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to cut travel time to 2 hours, set to be completed by...

One of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in south India, the eagerly anticipated Bengaluru-Chennai expressway, is now getting closer to completion. The journey between the two cities, which now takes five to six hours, will only take two hours and fifteen minutes once it is operational. This move has the potential to revolutionize regional travel and trade.

The 262 km expressway will cut the travel distance by 80 km and was constructed for Rs 15,188 crore. According to TOI, vehicles will be permitted to travel at a speed restriction of 120 km/h, which will make the trip between Bengaluru and Chennai not only faster but also more comfortable.

The project was first started in 2022 with a completion date of 2023, however, it has had numerous delays. In response to a question from Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday that the highway will now only be finished by July 2026, over three years later than planned.

Only 100.7 km, or less than half of the 263.4 km, have been finished thus far. In Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, the remaining projects are moving forward in stages.

In Karnataka, a 25-kilometer route from Sundarpalya to Byreddypalli is expected to be finished by December 2025, while the 71.7-kilometer Bengaluru-Bethamangala stretch is finished.

In Andhra Pradesh, the 29 km Bangarupalem–Gudipala stretch is ready. The final 31 km stretch between Byreddypalli and Bangarupalem will only be finished by June 2026, making it the last leg of the project.

In Tamil Nadu, the 24 km Gudipala–Walajahpet stretch is due by October 2025. Another 24.5 km stretch from Walajahpet to Arakkonam is also slated for the same deadline. The Arakkonam–Kancheepuram section will be ready by March 2026, while the 31.7 km stretch from Kancheepuram to Sriperumbudur will take until December 2025.

Nitin Gadkari explains the reasons behind the delays

The Rs 15,188-crore, 262-km greenfield highway has been delayed because of Karnataka land acquisition problems, environmental clearances, and difficulties with rock blasting close to Tamil Nadu habitations, Gadkari said in response to a question posed by Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan in the Lok Sabha.

The minister gave an overview of the project's development, noting that although Packages I through III have been finished, the other portions are almost finished. As of right now, the main sections are:

90% of the 25-kilometer Bethamangala–Byreddypalli route is completed.

70% of the 31-kilometer Byreddypalli–Bangarupalem route is completed.

The 24 km Gudipala–Walajahpet route is 88% completed.

When the expressway is completely operational, it will significantly decongest traffic on NH-44 and NH-48, cut down on logistics expenses, increase trade and industry between the two southern metropolises, and cut the travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai in half, from six hours to three hours.

Gadkari also told the House that as part of the Center's efforts to improve intercity connectivity and lessen logistics bottlenecks, detailed project reports (DPRs) are now being prepared for two additional important corridors: Bengaluru–Hyderabad (512 km) and Bengaluru–Pune (700 km).

Commuters traveling to KGF and eastern Karnataka now choose to use the expressway, which was built for high-speed travel with top speeds of 120 kmph. But because of the postponed official debut and lack of enforcement, there are a number of infractions, chief among them the unlawful entry of two-wheelers, which is legally forbidden.

Several safety problems have been reported as a result of two-wheeler riders slipping through gaps in the boundary wall to enter the road. Until the fencing is completely secured, the NHAI has now asked for permission to station home guards at toll plazas and other strategic weak points.

