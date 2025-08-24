Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Cristiano Ronaldo creates landmark moment for Al Nassr in Saudi Super Cup, becomes first player in football history to achieve…

Centre give clearance of Rs 700000000000 to Defence Ministry, India to begin negotiations with Germany to build six P-75I submarine under Project...

Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel ignite buzz after unfollowing each other on Instagram; is Isha Malviya the cause of their rift?

65-year-old man from Bihar among five killed in New York tourist bus crash; Police releases names of other deceased

Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate makes BIG claim on Shreya Iyer's Asia Cup snub, says 'closed door talks led to...'

After calling Meet and Greet Thalaivar contest fake, Rajinikanth’s team makes U-turn, confirms event is valid

Major Boost for South India: Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to cut travel time to 2 hours, set to be completed by...

Meet woman who is as beautiful as any actress, studied 7-8 hours daily to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at the age of 22, currently posted in...

Central Railway’s BIG step for Mumbai–Madgaon Vande Bharat; Extra relief for travellers this festive season, know how

Greater Noida Horror: Woman set ablaze over dowry, husband arrested; son reveals, 'They slapped her before setting her on fire using...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cristiano Ronaldo creates landmark moment for Al Nassr in Saudi Super Cup, becomes first player in football history to achieve…

Cristiano Ronaldo creates landmark moment for Al Nassr in Saudi Super Cup, becom

Centre give clearance of Rs 700000000000 to Defence Ministry, India to begin negotiations with Germany to build six P-75I submarine under Project...

Centre give clearance of Rs 700000000000 to Defence Ministry, India to...

65-year-old man from Bihar among five killed in New York tourist bus crash; Police releases names of other deceased

65-year-old man from Bihar among five killed in New York tourist bus crash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeIndia

INDIA

Major Boost for South India: Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to cut travel time to 2 hours, set to be completed by...

The expressway will halve the travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai from six hours to three hours, significantly decongest NH-44 and NH-48, lower logistics costs, and boost trade and industry between the two southern metros.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 08:16 AM IST

Major Boost for South India: Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to cut travel time to 2 hours, set to be completed by...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

One of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in south India, the eagerly anticipated Bengaluru-Chennai expressway, is now getting closer to completion. The journey between the two cities, which now takes five to six hours, will only take two hours and fifteen minutes once it is operational. This move has the potential to revolutionize regional travel and trade.

The 262 km expressway will cut the travel distance by 80 km and was constructed for Rs 15,188 crore.  According to TOI, vehicles will be permitted to travel at a speed restriction of 120 km/h, which will make the trip between Bengaluru and Chennai not only faster but also more comfortable.

The project was first started in 2022 with a completion date of 2023, however, it has had numerous delays. In response to a question from Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday that the highway will now only be finished by July 2026, over three years later than planned.

Only 100.7 km, or less than half of the 263.4 km, have been finished thus far. In Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, the remaining projects are moving forward in stages.

In Karnataka, a 25-kilometer route from Sundarpalya to Byreddypalli is expected to be finished by December 2025, while the 71.7-kilometer Bengaluru-Bethamangala stretch is finished.

In Andhra Pradesh, the 29 km Bangarupalem–Gudipala stretch is ready. The final 31 km stretch between Byreddypalli and Bangarupalem will only be finished by June 2026, making it the last leg of the project.

In Tamil Nadu, the 24 km Gudipala–Walajahpet stretch is due by October 2025. Another 24.5 km stretch from Walajahpet to Arakkonam is also slated for the same deadline. The Arakkonam–Kancheepuram section will be ready by March 2026, while the 31.7 km stretch from Kancheepuram to Sriperumbudur will take until December 2025.

Nitin Gadkari explains the reasons behind the delays

The Rs 15,188-crore, 262-km greenfield highway has been delayed because of Karnataka land acquisition problems, environmental clearances, and difficulties with rock blasting close to Tamil Nadu habitations, Gadkari said in response to a question posed by Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan in the Lok Sabha.

The minister gave an overview of the project's development, noting that although Packages I through III have been finished, the other portions are almost finished.  As of right now, the main sections are:

 90% of the 25-kilometer Bethamangala–Byreddypalli route is completed.

 70% of the 31-kilometer Byreddypalli–Bangarupalem route is completed.

 The 24 km Gudipala–Walajahpet route is 88% completed.

When the expressway is completely operational, it will significantly decongest traffic on NH-44 and NH-48, cut down on logistics expenses, increase trade and industry between the two southern metropolises, and cut the travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai in half, from six hours to three hours.

Gadkari also told the House that as part of the Center's efforts to improve intercity connectivity and lessen logistics bottlenecks, detailed project reports (DPRs) are now being prepared for two additional important corridors: Bengaluru–Hyderabad (512 km) and Bengaluru–Pune (700 km).

Commuters traveling to KGF and eastern Karnataka now choose to use the expressway, which was built for high-speed travel with top speeds of 120 kmph. But because of the postponed official debut and lack of enforcement, there are a number of infractions, chief among them the unlawful entry of two-wheelers, which is legally forbidden.

Several safety problems have been reported as a result of two-wheeler riders slipping through gaps in the boundary wall to enter the road. Until the fencing is completely secured, the NHAI has now asked for permission to station home guards at toll plazas and other strategic weak points.

Also Read: Good News for UP commuters, THIS 700 km-long expressway to link 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
LSG star Matthew Breetzke creates history, breaks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 38-year-old ODI record with fifty against Australia
LSG star Matthew Breetzke creates history, breaks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 38-year-o
Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal's Dhurandhar trailer certified by CBFC; rating, runtime revealed
Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan's Dhurandhar trailer certified by CBFC
ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwise...
ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwis
Trouble for Deepinder Goyal as Zomato employee accuses company of 'unethical behavior', says, 'Without any consent...'
Trouble for Deepinder Goyal as Zomato employee accuses company of...
EAM S Jaishankar tears into Donald Trump's foreign policy, says, 'Never had a president who...'
EAM S Jaishankar tears into Donald Trump's foreign policy, says, 'Never had...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE