Mumbai-Pune Expressway to add more lanes; MAJOR expansion set to be completed by...

The project aims to ease growing traffic congestion on the busy 95-kilometre corridor and is expected to cost around Rs 14,260 crore.

The Maharashtra government is planning a major expansion of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway by adding four new lanes to the existing six-lane highway. The project aims to ease growing traffic congestion on the busy 95-kilometre corridor and is expected to cost around Rs 14,260 crore, reported by Hindustan Times.

MSRDC Preparing Formal Proposal

According to the report, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is preparing a proposal to submit to the state government. If the proposal is approved and tendering begins as planned, the additional lanes could be completed by 2030, an official said.

The expressway, officially known as the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, opened on April 1, 2002. It currently has six lanes, three in each direction, and carries 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles daily. Traffic increases sharply on weekends and holidays, causing frequent congestion.

In 2020, the 190-year-old Amrutanjan Bridge near the expressway was demolished to ease traffic flow. However, motorists continue to face delays, especially near the junction with National Highway 4 (Old Mumbai-Pune Highway).

One user on social media platform X commented on the situation, “It’s so funny that the old Mumbai–Pune road takes less time and less toll than the expressway. Are we progressing or regressing?”

Upgrade Needed for Future Projects

An MSRDC official said the expansion is essential not just because of rising traffic, but also due to the expected impact of the upcoming 'missing link' project, a 13.3 km stretch designed to bypass the congested Khandala and Lonavala ghat sections. This section is expected to be operational by early 2026, which will further increase traffic on the expressway.

Originally, MSRDC had planned to increase the expressway from six to eight lanes. Officials now say the plan has been revised to expand it to ten lanes.

Of the total estimated project cost, the state government is expected to provide 40% funding. The remaining cost will likely be covered by the private infrastructure company selected through the tender process. Once the expansion is approved, officials said the toll collection period on the expressway will be extended beyond April 30, 2045 to support the added investment.