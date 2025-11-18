FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who was Madvi Hidma? From child recruit to most-wanted Maoist leader behind 26 armed attacks, gunned down days after mother's emotional plea

Major blow to India as THIS Muslim country scraps visa-free entry due to..., government issues advisory

Anupam Kher meets Ajinkya Rahane on Delhi-Mumbai flight, reveals their plane touched down but then....: 'We both will remember...'

Dhurandhar trailer: Ranveer Singh makes 'khoonkhar' comeback, infiltrates Pakistan to kill 'menacing' Arjun Rampal, 'shaitaan' Akshaye Khanna, netizens impressed

Sheikh Hasina death sentence: What’s happening in Bangladesh; India's reaction, and what's come next

Bomb scare in Delhi: 2 CRPF schools, 3 courts receive threats; security tightened

Most-Wanted Maoist Commander Hidma who carried Rs 1 crore bounty killed in encounter

Who is Talha Anjum: Controversial Pakistani star rapper who waved Indian flag, founder of Baani-e-Urdu Rap, had a war with Naezy for...

Delhi’s air pollution: Insights from a medical perspective

Dhanush's manager accused of casting couch by Manya Anand, TV actress makes SHOCKING allegations: 'You will not comply even if...'

HomeIndia

INDIA

Major blow to India as THIS Muslim country scraps visa-free entry due to..., government issues advisory

Under the new rules, Indians now have to apply for an Iranian visa in advance and possess the visa before boarding their flights.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 01:10 PM IST

Major blow to India as THIS Muslim country scraps visa-free entry due to..., government issues advisory
Iran announced on Monday that it is ending visa-free entry for Indian citizens. Under the new rules, Indians will no longer be allowed to enter Iran without a visa after November 22, 2025. The decision came after Iran amended its visa regulations. Following the announcement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals.

According to the MEA, the Indian government has received several reports of Indian citizens being tricked into traveling to Iran with false promises of jobs or onward travel to other countries. Many of these individuals used the visa-free entry facility. Once they arrived, several were kidnapped by criminal groups for ransom.

India’s Official Advisory

The MEA said, “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has suspended the visa exemption facility for ordinary Indian passport holders from November 22, 2025. This step is intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements.”

From that date, all Indian citizens traveling to or transiting through Iran must obtain a visa in advance.

Advice for Indian Travelers

The Indian government has strongly advised citizens to remain cautious and avoid agents who offer free visa travel or promise onward travel to other countries through Iran.

The new visa rules will affect Indian travelers visiting Iran for tourism, business, studies, or transit. Iran also clarified that the cancellation of visa-free entry will remain in effect from November 22, 2025.

Iran has been a well-liked destination for Indian tourists due to its rich cultural heritage, historic architecture, and religious sites. Cities such as Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tehran attract visitors for their Persian history, while Mashhad and Qom are important pilgrimage locations.

A few months ago, the Indian government had already issued a warning about criminal gangs targeting Indians by offering fake job opportunities in Iran.

