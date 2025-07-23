Major administrative reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, 3 IAS, 6 PCS officers transferred due to...

Among the PCS officers, Gaurav Ranjan Srivastava, previously ADM (V/R) in Bahraich, has been appointed Deputy Secretary at the UP Public Service Commission in Prayagraj.

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred three IAS and six PCS officers on Tuesday. Vinod Kumar Gaur, who was promoted to IAS from PCS, has been appointed Chief Development Officer of Farrukhabad. He was previously serving as Deputy Secretary at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission in Prayagraj. Arvind Kumar Mishra, who held the position of Chief Development Officer in Farrukhabad, has now been appointed as Additional Director of Information. Dr Alka Verma, who was previously on the waiting list, has been appointed Director (Administration) in the Medical and Health Services Department.

Among the PCS officers, Gaurav Ranjan Srivastava, previously ADM (V/R) in Bahraich, has been appointed Deputy Secretary at the UP Public Service Commission in Prayagraj. Amit Kumar II, formerly ADM (City East) in Lucknow, will now serve as ADM (V/R) in Bahraich.

Mahendra Pal Singh, earlier ADM (V/R) in Auraiya, has been appointed ADM (City East) in Lucknow. Avinash Chandra Maurya, who was Deputy Director at Mandi Parishad, Lucknow, has been posted as ADM (V/R) in Auraiya. Narendra Singh, previously SDM in Moradabad, has taken over as Deputy Director at Mandi Parishad, Lucknow. Garima Swaroop, who was Joint Director of Child Development and Nutrition with additional charge as Deputy Secretary, has now been appointed Special Officer in the office of the Chief Election Officer, Lucknow.