FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Punjab Horror: AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in broad daylight outside Jalandhar gurdwara

Major administrative reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh, 14 IPS, 2 PCS officers transferred, posts reassigned overnight, check full list here

Violence erupts in Manipur over Deputy CM swearing-in, Kuki-Zo protesters clash with police in Churachandpur, watch

Gurugram HORROR: Four minors held hostage, stripped, private parts burned in DLF Phase 3 area by group of men

Pakistan provokes India again, meets PoK delegates, promises freedom, help to jihad

Donald Trump warns Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei ahead of nuclear talks in Oman, says 'Should be very worried'

Gold, silver prices today, February 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

IAF set to showcase military power in mega ‘Vayu Shakti 2026’ exercise near Pakistan border in Rajasthan: All you need to know

Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi's 'Shatir Dimaag' remark, says 'Modi ji is scared of truth'

'You should see...': Ben Stokes reveals intense facial injury after ball attack, left with bruised eye

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gold, silver prices today, February 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, February 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

Why Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers to go on nationwide strike on February 7? Will services be disrupted?

Why Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers to go on nationwide strike on February 7?

CM Rekha Gupta to present BJP govt's report on one year anniversary of Delhi govt, to launch welfare schemes

CM Rekha Gupta to present BJP govt's report on one year anniversary of Delhi gov

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love

The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise

HomeIndia

INDIA

Major administrative reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh, 14 IPS, 2 PCS officers transferred, posts reassigned overnight, check full list here

In a major administrative reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh, 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and two state police service officers, including the shifting of four district police chiefs, iwere transferred. In the Department of Home's notification issued on Thursday, the full list of transferred

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 10:55 AM IST

Major administrative reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh, 14 IPS, 2 PCS officers transferred, posts reassigned overnight, check full list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major administrative reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh, 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and two state police service officers, including the shifting of four district police chiefs, iwere transferred. In the Department of Home's notification issued on Thursday, the full list of transferred IPS, PCS were mentioned. 

Full list of 14 IPS transferred, post reassigned in Himachal Pradesh

  • Abhishek Dular, Inspector General of Police, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Communication and Technical Services, Shimla.
  • DK Chaudhary, Principal, Police Training College, Daroh, has been appointed Inspector General of Police, Armed Police and Training, Daroh, relieving Bimal Gupta of additional charge.
  • Soumya Sambasivan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Northern Range, Dharamshala, will also hold an additional charge as Principal, Police Training College, Daroh.
  • Rohit Malpani (HP:2012), Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime (CID), Shimla, has been promoted and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Cyber Crime, Shimla.
  • Ramesh Chander Chhajta, Superintendent of Police (Leave Reserve), Police Headquarters, has been appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services.
  • Devakar Sharma, Commandant, 4th Indian Reserve Battalion, Jangalberi, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence and Security, Dharamshala, while retaining additional charge of Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force, Mandi Zone.
  • Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police, Solan, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Shimla.
  • Sakshi Verma, Superintendent of Police, Mandi, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mandi.
  • Arvind Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police (Leave Reserve), Police Headquarters, has been appointed Commandant, 4th Indian Reserve Battalion, Jangalberi, and will also hold additional charge as Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force, Mandi Zone.
  • Sandeep Kumar Bhardwaj, Superintendent of Police, State Human Rights Commission, Shimla, has been posted as ADC to the Governor, Himachal Pradesh.
  • Sachin Hiremath, Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mandi, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Una. Tirumalaraju S.D. Varma, ADC to the Governor, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Solan.
  • Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, has been placed at the disposal of the Department of Personnel as Inspector General of Police.
  • Amit Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Una, has been directed to report to Police Headquarters, Shimla.

2 PCS given new responsibilities

The notificaton also states that Inspector General rank officers and Superintendents of Police have been given new responsibilities across the state.

  • Vinod Kumar, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Tourist and Railways, Shimla, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Mandi.
  • Raman Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Intelligence and Security, Dharamshala, has been directed to report to Police Headquarters, Shimla.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Punjab Horror: AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in broad daylight outside Jalandhar gurdwara
AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in broad daylight outside Jalandhar gurdwara
Major administrative reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh, 14 IPS, 2 PCS officers transferred, posts reassigned overnight, check full list here
Major administrative reshuffle in HP,14 IPS, 2 PCS officers transferred
Violence erupts in Manipur over Deputy CM swearing-in, Kuki-Zo protesters clash with police in Churachandpur, watch
Violence erupts in Manipur, Kuki-Zo protesters clash with police
Gurugram HORROR: Four minors held hostage, stripped, private parts burned in DLF Phase 3 area by group of men
Gurugram HORROR: Four minors held hostage, stripped, private parts burned
Pakistan provokes India again, meets PoK delegates, promises freedom, help to jihad
Pakistan provokes India again, meets PoK delegates, promises freedom, help to j
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement